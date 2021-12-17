Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PASG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 165,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Passage Bio stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $346.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.50. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

