Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,997 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $49.21 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

