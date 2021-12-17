Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after purchasing an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

