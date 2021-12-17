Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,412,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

