Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $643,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

