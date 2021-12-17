Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,422 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $45.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

