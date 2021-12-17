Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.08. 6,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,574,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,691,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,877,000 after acquiring an additional 679,070 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,782,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,192,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 140,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

