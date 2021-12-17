Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) shares rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 252,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 222,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

