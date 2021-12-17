Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Increases By 126.8%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on TUI from 230.00 to 200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. AlphaValue lowered TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TUI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $101.25.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

