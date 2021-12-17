Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Down 6.3%

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.24. 1,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSN. William Blair cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $956.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Parsons by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parsons by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 184,460 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

