Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 3.9%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $268.46 and last traded at $265.32. Approximately 1,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 435,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.32.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.12 and a 200 day moving average of $287.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

