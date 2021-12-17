Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Up 2.9%

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.45. 4,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 959,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.