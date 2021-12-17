Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TIAIY stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

