Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TIAIY stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
About Telecom Italia
Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.