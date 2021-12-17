Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the November 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

