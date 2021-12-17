Morgan Stanley Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $72.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.