Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

