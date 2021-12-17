Strs Ohio Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

NYSE MHK opened at $173.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.39. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

