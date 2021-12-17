Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $161,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.08 and a 52 week high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

