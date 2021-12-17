Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Numerous product introductions and enhancements of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize on the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve the profitability of its Life Insurance segment. The acquisition of Liberty Mutual's group benefits the business. It has positioned the company as a Group Benefits market leader. Divestment of its non-core and less profitable units will streamline its operations. The company's shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Lincoln National's capital position also looks strong. However, high leverage remains a concern, which may weigh on the company’s balance sheet. Also, the new variants of COVID-19 might cause a spike in claims, which can adversely affect the margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

LNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

