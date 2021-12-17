IAA (NYSE:IAA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.64. IAA has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 36.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 269,148 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $11,298,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of IAA by 120.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 104,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IAA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

