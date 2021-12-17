Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
Manitowoc stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
