Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Manitowoc stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.49 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

