SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Acquires $1,440,600.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Mark S. Peek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $47.37 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

