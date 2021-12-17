SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Acquires $1,440,600.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Director Mark S. Peek purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:S opened at $47.37 on Friday. SentinelOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.
