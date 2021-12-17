TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $1,883,560.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,883,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $2,021,600.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.39.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

