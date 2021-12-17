Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 289 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:AGO opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.25. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

