Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 43.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 372,557.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,230 over the last ninety days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

