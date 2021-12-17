Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,580 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.