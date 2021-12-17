Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $84,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 433,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.