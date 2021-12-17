Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 125.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 494.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after acquiring an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth approximately $6,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $5.92 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,621 shares of company stock worth $74,531 and sold 1,375,792 shares worth $10,859,092. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyliion Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

