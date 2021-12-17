New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in New Gold by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGD stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

