Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,645 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $4,199,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $389.01 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.27 and its 200 day moving average is $407.90.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

