Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 288,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

CCU stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.7066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 103.03%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

