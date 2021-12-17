Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $3,164,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $36.39 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

