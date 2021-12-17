Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to announce sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

