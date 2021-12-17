Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $640,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

CRSP stock opened at $76.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

