Barclays Trims FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Target Price to $304.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $321.00 to $304.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.73.

NYSE:FLT opened at $216.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

