Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $500.15.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $457.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.16. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

