NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.21.

NKE stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

