Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,383 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

