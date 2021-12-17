Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $2,810,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at $205,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,899,000 after buying an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.36 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

