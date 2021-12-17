Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

ELY stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

