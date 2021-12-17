Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 320.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $8,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth about $1,235,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 87.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.