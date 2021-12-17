Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney's fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results reflected strength in Media and Entertainment Distribution segment and revival in Parks, Experiences and Products businesses. The company benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. Disney+ net additions are expected to be higher in the second half of fiscal 2022 from the first half. The upcoming movies, including The King’s Man are anticipated to aid the segment’s prospects. Disney shares have outperformed the industry year-to-date. However, Disney expects to incur elevated costs in fiscal 2022 due to expenses associated with new projects such as Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Avengers Campus, and the Epcot expansion, and cruise ship expansion. Disney’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 543,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

