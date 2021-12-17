Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 612 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Dover by 10.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $2,456,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dover by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,086,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $172.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.20. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $178.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

