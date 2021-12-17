CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $41.69

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $40.36. CareDx shares last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 3,160 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -120.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,625. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,421,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after buying an additional 399,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after buying an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

