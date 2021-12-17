Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $11.30

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.87. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.