Morgan Stanley Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

