Morgan Stanley Boosts Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Price Target to $55.00

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Terminix Global stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

