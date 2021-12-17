Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $679,000 Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $27,547,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Organogenesis stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

