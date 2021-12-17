Bank of America Corp DE Has $417.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.94% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $417,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $93.73 and a 1-year high of $123.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

