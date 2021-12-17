VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $603,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4,302.4% in the second quarter. Newfleet Asset Management LLC now owns 792,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,407,000 after acquiring an additional 774,436 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $48,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $27,996,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

